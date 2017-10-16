Houston man leaves note for the officers that keep ticketing his Sherman Tank

Houston Attorney Tony Buzbee, already in heated debate with the Home Owner’s Association in his neighborhood, now has a message for the cops who keep putting tickets on his tank.

Buzbee’s $600,000 WWII Sherman tank has already prompted neighbors to complain, saying it blocks traffic on the street and causes congestion when people slow down to look at it. Buzbee maintains its not as bad as people seem to think.





“This tank landed at Normandy. It ain’t hurting anyone, and you are wasting your damn time putting a silly piece of paper on it,” reads the typed note Buzbee taped to his tank, addressed to “Officer Jones and the others who are coming out to put a parking ticket on this tank every two days.”

According to the note, Buzbee planned to move the tank to his ranch on Sunday for hunting season.

Buzbee also cites his Marine Corps service in the note, and tells the police to “call on me if you ever need anything.”

Buzbee has been a defense lawyer for former Texas Governor Rick Perry, and held a fundraiser for Donald Trump at the River Oaks mansion where he had the tank parked outside.

He withdrew support for the Trump campaign when audio of Trump talking about groping women was released, but later donated 500,000 to the Trump campaign.

