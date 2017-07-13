Houston man survives being shot five times in his apartment, girlfriend seen fleeing the scene

A Houston man is alive after being shot five times in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Dustin Bradford, 23, was at home in the Oaks of Charleston Apartments on Charleston near Main Street.

Residents of the apartment complex heard fighting at around 1:00 a.m., followed by at least three gun shots. They called police, who responded and found Bradford bleeding from his wounds.

Bradford was transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is now in recovery.





Witnesses say that the victim’s girlfriend was seen leaving the scene shortly after the shooting. The two had been fighting over the past few days.

Based on witness statements, police believe that the girlfriend and two others came to Bradford’s apartment and assaulted him.

The police are looking for the suspects, who had left the scene before they arrived. Names of the suspects, including the girlfriend, have not been released.

The shooting is currently under investigation.