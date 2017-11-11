Houston may be on its way to recovery, but HPD’s hurricane recovery efforts are just getting started

As Houston gets back on its feet post-Harvey, first responders aren’t taking a break.

Instead, the Houston Police Department recently sent 25 officers to Hurricane Maria-ravaged Puerto Rico to help the island recover from the devastating storm.

RELATED: Houston vice cops reopen former brothel and make 139 arrests

The officers are reportedly volunteering as part of a FEMA call for assistance on the island.

Our officers are on the ground in #PuertoRico helping w/relief efforts; here they are pictured with Carolina PR Police #HurricaneMaria pic.twitter.com/dPwQMxwinf — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 7, 2017

According to CBS News, Maria caused an estimated $90 billion in damages and knocked out the power grid – many places still operating without electricity.





As a result of the infrastructure losses, many are also said to be without their jobs.

HPD officers arrived last Thursday ready to work for several weeks, but set to return to their families just in time for Thanksgiving on November 24.

RELATED: 9-year-old “Donut Boy” tours U.S. cities to thank his heroes

The officers will reportedly help maintain order with fundamental tasks, like directing traffic and distributing resources, including food and supplies.

When the group returns, two other groups of 25 officers are reportedly prepared to volunteer to help their fellow Americans recover.

#HoustonStrong #HoustonProud