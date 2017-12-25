Menu
New Texas Education Agency data reveals charter school statistics, leaving some parents concerned
In Bloom recently announced its 2018 lineup, with Incubus, Beck and Queens of the Stone Age at the top of the roster.


The festival’s 2018 lineup is packed with other amazing artist like Broods, Gramatik and Explosions in the Sky, promising some excellent shows this coming March.

According to its website, In Bloom will be held in Eleanor Tinsley Park on March 24 and 25, 2018, and tickets are already on sale.

Event organizers say there will be over 50 shows, a selection of ‘the best food in the South,’ sweet merch and even filtered water stations because hydration is key, y’all.

JMBLYA festival also recently announced its return to Houston early in May of 2018, but the lineup remains unpublished at this time. You can check back on the site for more details.

Rock on, Houston! See y’all there!

Houston music festivals announce dates, lineups for 2018 Photo by Steve C. Mitchell/Invision/AP
