Thrillist just named Houston one of the top seven most impressive U.S. cities, and for good reason.

According to their article, all of the cities named made “leaps and bounds” in some respect during the past year. “These are towns where, more than ever, you will want to play, eat, and explore in 2018,” they write, “Or, perhaps, to move.”





Houston’s charm lies in its resiliency, according to Thrillist, who write that “Not even an Old Testament natural disaster could keep Houston off the world stage.”

Its been a roller-coaster of a year for the Bayou City. First we hosted the Super Bowl, then came Harvey, and then the Astros brought home their first championship in the World Series. 2017 was one hell of a ride.

On top of that, Houston has continued to make a name for itself in the realm of culture and the arts, with nationally recognized restaurants like Hugo Ortega’s Xochi, top-flight museums and rad low-key art galleries and studios opening up all over downtown.

We’re also an international city and an industrial hub, boasting an enormous medical center and leading in the national energy industry-and not just oil and gas, either.

Lower relative housing costs and a strong Texas economy also helped bring the diverse swaths of people here that have come to call Houston home. Cheaper rent also helped new businesses open their doors in 2017.

So even though Houston is still recovering from that “biblical” flood, its doing so speedily, and will come back stronger than before. Don’t be surprised if it tops 2018 lists this time next year.

