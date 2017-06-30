Houston needs local artists to create new mini murals

Houston is planning to make its streets a little more vibrant.

If you’ve driven around the city, you may have noticed that many street corners contain works of art. These artfully adorned metal boxes are the city’s street traffic control cabinets.

Currently, the city has over 170 of these art boxes, officially dubbed “mini murals.”

These mini murals are funded by sponsors. In the past, sponsors have included Mayor Sylvester Turner, the city council and private donors.





Recently, the city announced that it will be introducing 38 new mini murals that it hopes will be created by local artists. Some of the neighborhoods that are getting new murals include Acres Homes, Central Southwest, East End, Gulfton, the Second Ward, the Third Ward, the Heights and Near Northside.

Artists can submit their applications to the open call for mini muralists by August 11, 2017. You’ll be asked to provide your qualifications, work samples, work experience and a letter of intent.

The new mini muralists will be chosen by August 31, 2017.

Keep an eye out for the new artwork coming to a street near you. Check out photos of existing murals on the Mini Murals Facebook page.