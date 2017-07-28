Houston PD in hot water after confrontation with black student goes viral

A video posted on Twitter showing a confrontation between Harris County Precinct One constable deputy Shane Cates and Marlin Gipson has gone viral, landing Cates and the Houston Police Department in some hot water.

In the video, Cates takes Gipson aside to question him as he and his brother are mowing lawns in a neighborhood. Gipson is a student at Blinn College in Houston, and he and his brother run a lawn service. Cates asks Gipson for an ID, and when he says he doesn’t have it on him, Cates questions him further. After Gipson asks officer Cates why he’s being questioned and if he can have a card with the officer’s information, Cates takes out handcuffs and attempts to arrest him.





Gipson resisted arrest and was ultimately shocked with a taser and attacked by a K-9 unit at his home. He and his family have filed an internal affairs complaint with the department.After his arrest, it was allegedly determined that Gipson had a prior warrant out for his arrest for assault in 2015. He has started a YouCaring page to help recover lost wages and pay medical expenses, according to USA Today.

A release from Merritt Law Firm, who are representing Gipson and his brother, stated “The arrest of Marcus and Devontae involved both racial slurs and unnecessary physical force.”

