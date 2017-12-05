Menu
astroworld pied piper sized Read this Next

This clip from the 1968 Astroworld holiday special may send you on a roller coaster of emotion
Advertisement

The Houston Police Department needs your help to locate a notorious holiday heist man — he’s green, fuzzy and wearing a Santa suit.


While the Grinch may be fake, HPD recenlty released “surveillance footage” of the infamous holiday villain stealing from a vehicle as the owner pumps gas to show citizens how easy it is to fall prey to holiday hucksters.

RELATED: The top three Christmas candies in Texas make great stocking stuffers

As people across Houston gear up for a festive holiday season, thieves are hitting the streets, too.

Although they said thefts are always a threat, crimes increase around the holidays.

HPD wants you to have a safe, happy holiday, so they held a press conference to give you holiday safety tips, during which they showed surveillance video of a “crime” in progress.

During their press conference, HPD shared several recommendations to help shoppers protect themselves:

When out, carry minimal cash and only one credit card for making purchases.

Secure your remaining cards and personal documents, like your social security card, at home.

Be vigilant about your surroundings, and don’t leave items thieves may find tempting — such as bags, coins or boxes — visible in your vehicle.

Even if you lock your car, thieves are reportedly known to break windows or strong-arm their way into the vehicle if they spot something worth stealing.

RELATED: Mattress Mack is giving away 30 households of furniture for Christmas

When you go to the bank or make a large purchase, go directly home and monitor behind you to make sure you aren’t followed.

If you get gas, hold your purse and keys with you while you pump, and lock your doors.

Stay safe, Houston!

Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Kevin Spacey just got even worse news about the future of his acting career

Kevin Spacey just got even worse news about the future of his acting career

Johnny Galecki shares his first behind-the-scenes photo from the reboot of “Roseanne”

Johnny Galecki shares his first behind-the-scenes photo from the reboot of “Roseanne”

Workers at an award-winning Houston food truck say they endured a robbery at gunpoint

Workers at an award-winning Houston food truck say they endured a robbery at gunpoint

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake is going to be bananas — literally!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake is going to be bananas — literally!

This nasty Golden Corral somehow reopened the same day 20 disgusting health violations shut it down

This nasty Golden Corral somehow reopened the same day 20 disgusting health violations shut it down

This clip from the 1968 Astroworld holiday special may send you on a roller coaster of emotion
Rare Houston

This clip from the 1968 Astroworld holiday special may send you on a roller coaster of emotion

,
After four years, a Houston Marine’s former interpreter finds his home in Texas
Rare Houston

After four years, a Houston Marine’s former interpreter finds his home in Texas

,
Lady Gaga lent a helping hand to a Harvey survivor before her concert last night in Houston
Rare Houston

Lady Gaga lent a helping hand to a Harvey survivor before her concert last night in Houston

,
A Houston staple in Sunnyside can’t stay afloat after a heist during Harvey
Rare Houston

A Houston staple in Sunnyside can’t stay afloat after a heist during Harvey

,
Advertisement