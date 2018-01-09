Police in Houston say they are searching for a suspect in an aggravated robbery of a gas station.

The suspect, 40-year-old Robert Wooten, reportedly earned an extensive criminal history, with charges ranging from indecent exposure to burglary.





His mug shot shows several distinctive tattoos, including the “713” Houston area code across his throat.

However, perhaps his most identifiable tattoo is also the one tied closest to his government-issued identity: his Social Security number.

“They’re calling this guy ‘Social Security’ because he actually has his Social Security (number) tattooed across his forehead,” long-time Houston police investigator Frank Heenan said in an interview with a local TV station. “He’s notorious around the Acres Homes area, North Shepherd, West Little York, West 43rd (Street).”

Police investigators reportedly linked Wooten to at least six armed robberies in the Harris County area.

Some of Wooten’s alleged targets included:

1807 W. 43rd – Valero (10/15/17 & 11/4/17)

5906 N. Shepherd – Bayou Pawn (12/29/17)

906 E. Tidwell – Family Dollar (12/30/17)

6438 W. Little York – Metro PCS (12/29/17)

6486 W. Little York – Walgreen’s (12/25/17)

A report from a clerk at the Valero convenience store on West 43rd Street told of how Wooten asked the clerk, “Do you value your life?” as he showed the clerk a handgun he had tucked into the waistband of his pants.

According to court documents, Wooten then asked the clerk for several packs of cigarettes.

He also reportedly robbed the same store three weeks later, again stealing packs of cigarettes.

While most of Wooten’s crimes involved a handgun, none of his victims sustained any injuries during the incidents.

For any aspiring identity thieves, the number tattooed across Wooten’s forehead is “463-15-8781.”

However, anyone who would want to steal this person’s identity may be in for more trouble than it’s worth.

If you would like to share information on Wooten’s whereabouts, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.