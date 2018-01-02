Menu
Screen Shot 2018-01-02 at 5.58.51 AM Read this Next

Houston METRO officials say they're still looking for ways to avoid train-car collisions
Advertisement

HOUSTON – 

The Latest on a man arrested at a Houston hotel with several guns in his room (all times local):


Houston police say they don’t believe an intoxicated man arrested for having several guns in his hotel room intended to use the weapons.

RELATED: Several Houston shootings reported overnight, with motives unknown and suspects at large

Investigators say security officers called police after the man became belligerent and refused to be leave the bar at downtown Houston’s Hyatt Regency Hotel. The hotel’s annual New Year’s Eve party is one of the city’s largest.

Police say responding officers found a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun in the man’s room, plus ammunition. He was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing.

Police spokesman Victor Senties says the man later told investigators he’d brought the guns into his room from his truck because he didn’t want them to get stolen. He said his truck was parked in the hotel garage.

RELATED: A Man Was Shot in a Random Drive by Shooting in Houston, and His Killer Remains at Large

Senties says investigators don’t believe the man intended “to use the weapons or to cause any kind of issue.”

©2017 COX MEDIA GROUP

Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement