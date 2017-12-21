Houston radio host Robert Washington, known to his listeners as “Bassman,” reportedly passed away on Sunday at the age of 48.

Washington worked as a fixture on Radio One stations since 1994, when he started on 97.9 FM KBXX “The Box.”





Remembering Houston radio legend Robert Bassman Washington https://t.co/50sTSoHc3j pic.twitter.com/D3PUiFnJgQ — Defender Network (@defendernetwork) December 19, 2017

He also became a featured persona on other urban stations, including 102.1 FM KMJQ “Majic 102,” where he worked on the Tom Joyner Show, as well as the gospel station 92.1 FM KROI “Praise 92.1,” where he hosted as “Praiseman.”

Throughout his career, Washington became a regular features on the stations, including Robert’s Recipes, a cooking show, and Workout Wednesdays, a fitness show, earning the praise of his colleagues, his supervisors and listeners over the course of his 20-plus tenure on Houston radio.

“He was a man who never met a stranger and always had an encouraging word and a smile,” Pam McKay, Vice President and General Manager of Radio One Houston, provided in a press release.

“He was light. He was laughter and he was love,” Terri Thomas, Operations Manager and Program Director for Radio One, said in an interview.

Fans also reportedly wrote in on the Majic 102 website.

“(He) had a heart as big as Texas,” Brenda and James Peterson wrote in a post. “He will surely be missed. Praying for his family.”

Others also shared their memories:

“There are absolutely no words to explain the loss we’ve all just experienced!” Tonya V wrote. “I have never met him personally but to hear him everyday on the radio made him feel like family. I’m truly saddened…truly saddened by the news. God gave him to us and we appreciate how Bassman always gave with kind words of encouragement and inspiration. RIH.”