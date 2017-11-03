Houston restaurants know how to celebrate the ‘Stros and they want you to join in on the freebies

Looking for something good to eat, and short on cash?

Scads of Houston-area eateries are reveling in the Astros’ World Series win by offering free food to fans.

ABC 13 and Eater Houston put together a list of some of the participating restaurants.

Snappy Salads: The Fountain View location is offering a free Half Snap to people wearing Astros apparel.





Rita’s of Houston: Fans get a free upgrade to a waffle bowl or cone.

Orange Leaf: The Woodlands location is giving away free frozen yogurt.

Oui Banh Mi: One customer will win 10 percent off for a year at the restaurant.

Papa Johns Pizza: All day Saturday, Nov. 4, Papa John’s Pizza of Houston will offer online customers half-priced pizza with the promo code ASTROS.

Good Dog Houston: Free dogs at both Houston-area locations, courtesy of Pink’s Hot Dogs in Los Angeles.

One Stop Craving: Free fruit sorbet or hot Cheetos with cheese, but you must wear Astros fan gear.

Taco Bell: One free taco, courtesy of base thief Cameron Maybin.

CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee: Free coffee at all locations.

Shake Shack: The first 50 customers at the Houston Galleria restaurant get a free chili cheese dog Thursday.

Perhaps Pinkerton’s Barbecue has made the best offer, but it’s only redeemable for two very special people; Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and soon-to-be-wife Kate Upton can now get free barbecue forever.