Menu
HO 2 Read this Next

“The Dream” Home: Former Rocket Hakeem Olajuwon's house for sale
Advertisement

A Houston-based startup promises to do for air travel what services, like Uber and Lyft, did and are doing for ground transportation:

TapJets calls itself the “World’s First Truly On-Demand Private Jet App,” enabling users of its smartphone app to book their own private jet within 30 seconds.


The service also promises to make flying in private jets more accessible to those without deep pockets.

Launched just over a year ago, the TapJets app connects passengers to pilots, much in the same way Uber and Lyft connect passengers to available drivers. The app currently boasts about 10,000 subscribers, enabling nearly 500 additional private jet bookings than the average.

RELATED: A top Trump official says he’ll fork over $400,000 after he was caught using private jets

TapJets CEO Eugene Kesselman told a Houston newspaper, unlike other ride-sharing services, his service does not set the prices for each trip; instead, users can either shop for the lowest price, or bid on trips with the service’s online auction function.

“We do try to find people the lowest prices for travel,” Kesselman said in an interview. “Instead of doing it the old-fashioned way, you have the access of all the charter planes inventory available on the app.”

Kesselman also mentioned how the service lets passengers use private jets, which would normally fly with empty seats:

“In a nutshell, there are 1.1 million private jet flights per year,” Kesselman said. “That’s about 3,000 flights a day. Some of those are empty planes with no passengers, and just pilots, polluting the air for no reason.”

RELATED: Two televangelists explain why they need private jets in their lives — get your popcorn ready

TapJets makes its money from a cut of the price of the flight. Members are not required to submit credit cards or purchase memberships, making it convenient for those who value their privacy and security.

The service also reportedly offers door-to-door ground transportation to and from the airport.

Kesselman also said the service is good for “impulse flyers” and those who want to avoid long lines at TSA security stations.

Prices can range from $1,500 up to $10,000 per flight, depending on the number of passengers, the type of plane and the amenities offered.

Happy flying, Houston.

Houston startup promises to be “Uber for private jets” Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A YouTube star has a sad reason for regretting getting plastic surgery to look like a porn star

A YouTube star has a sad reason for regretting getting plastic surgery to look like a porn star

How did CNN’s fake news story about Donald Trump Jr. and Wikileaks even happen?

How did CNN’s fake news story about Donald Trump Jr. and Wikileaks even happen?

15-year-old girl has harsh words for insurance company after they deny life-saving brain surgery

15-year-old girl has harsh words for insurance company after they deny life-saving brain surgery

Model Adriana Lima just shared the news that no fan ever wanted to hear

Model Adriana Lima just shared the news that no fan ever wanted to hear

Jane Fonda reunited with her “favorite ex-husband” to ring in an extra special birthday

Jane Fonda reunited with her “favorite ex-husband” to ring in an extra special birthday

Recorded this week over 75 years ago, “Deep in the Heart of Texas” remains a Lone Star classic
Rare Houston

Recorded this week over 75 years ago, “Deep in the Heart of Texas” remains a Lone Star classic

,
Houston mother allegedly kicked off plane for breastfeeding her crying child
Rare Houston

Houston mother allegedly kicked off plane for breastfeeding her crying child

,
“The Dream” Home: Former Rocket Hakeem Olajuwon’s house for sale
Rare Houston

“The Dream” Home: Former Rocket Hakeem Olajuwon’s house for sale

,
Wisconsin man sentenced to 11 years for traveling to Houston for sex with 4-year-old
Rare Houston

Wisconsin man sentenced to 11 years for traveling to Houston for sex with 4-year-old

,
Advertisement