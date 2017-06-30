Houston strikes potentially costly new recycling deal

The city of Houston has a new recycling contract, which it announced Wednesday. The 15-year deal with recycling company FCC Environmental still has yet to be approved by the City Council, and for some it has raised questions about the cost.

For starters, the city didn’t used to pay for recycling. Harry Hayes, the city’s director of solid waste, told KPRC, “In the past, the city never paid for recycling.” The plan is also more than what the city was paying for recycling a couple years back. Mayor Turner says the plan is the best option for the city, despite its cost.





“This is a very, very, very good deal for the people in the city of Houston and for recycling and for giving us the opportunity to even expand the recycling in the city of Houston,” Mayor Turner said.

The city would be loaned $2.4 million for new garbage trucks as part of the contract, and glass would be brought back to the table as a curbside recyclable. FCC would also be building a new recycling plant near the city landfill.

The mayor hopes the City Council will approve the contract by the end of the month, and if they do, it will take effect in 2018.

