Earlier this week, 16-year-old Christiana Okafor received a potentially life-changing announcement, reportedly being one of just 100 students selected to take part in the four-day mentorship program offered through Disney.





Video Gallery: 2018 Disney Dreamers Academy Students on Good Morning Americahttps://t.co/bE5GTJUFM5 — PARK HOPPER (@park_hopper) January 16, 2018

As announcedMonday, live on Good Morning America, Okafor will spend her special days at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in March for a behind-the-scenes look at the theme park, where she will be presented with the opportunity to listen to guest speakers and make new connections.

The program is said to be offered in partnership with Steve Harvey and ESSENCE magazine, and Harvey will be one of this year’s speakers, according to ABC.

RELATED: Steve Harvey shares this inspirational message about faith and god

No doubt this program will fuel her plans of graduating at the top of her class – her GPA is currently 4.3 – and becoming, as she said she hopes, a doctor.

RELATED: Good Morning America’s Laura Spencer celebrates engagement to her boyfriend of two years

Congrats to this Houstonian!