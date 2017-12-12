Though the Houston Texans couldn’t bring home the win Sunday against the San Fransisco 49ers, they still had the exciting support of two hometown sports heroes who were honored by the team before the game.





Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon, who led the Houston Rockets to multiple NBA championships, and Simone Biles, who brought back five Olympic medals to Houston, posed for photos on the field.

Olajuwon was named the Texans’ “homefield advantage captain” and given a special jersey featuring his former Rockets number and name.

“Football fans are something different for me,” Olajuwon admitted, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Although he is retired, Olajuwon is a fixture at Rockets games.

Biles is now an honorary cheerleader for the Texans. She posted about her upcoming appearance on social media, including a photo of her practicing with the Texans cheer squad.

can’t wait to cheer at my first game 🏈

GO HOUSTON TEXANS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/K4ijVE86ud — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 10, 2017

Though Biles may be honorary, she proved she has what it takes to make the team during a pre-show practice.

