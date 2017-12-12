Menu
This footage of Houston's historic snow day will put you right in the holiday spirit
Though the Houston Texans couldn’t bring home the win Sunday against the San Fransisco 49ers, they still had the exciting support of two hometown sports heroes who were honored by the team before the game.


Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon, who led the Houston Rockets to multiple NBA championships, and Simone Biles, who brought back five Olympic medals to Houston, posed for photos on the field.

RELATED: J.J. Watt nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Olajuwon was named the Texans’ “homefield advantage captain” and given a special jersey featuring his former Rockets number and name.

“Football fans are something different for me,” Olajuwon admitted, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Although he is retired, Olajuwon is a fixture at Rockets games.

Biles is now an honorary cheerleader for the Texans. She posted about her upcoming appearance on social media, including a photo of her practicing with the Texans cheer squad.

Though Biles may be honorary, she proved she has what it takes to make the team during a pre-show practice.

RELATED: These reactions to the Astros’ World Series win will let you relive history over and over

Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
