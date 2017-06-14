Houston Texans players makes the trip to Washington to meet with President Trump

Two of the Texans’ new stars for the 2017-2018 season headed to Washington, D.C. on Monday to join the rest of the NCAA Championship Clemson Tigers in a ceremony to honor their 35-31 victory over Alabama. Clemson took home the hard-won title thanks to a last minute pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson, who will have his NFL debut leading the Texans this fall.

Watson and defensive lineman Carlos Watkins both attended the championship ceremony, met with Trump and his team, and posed for photographs. The two were all smiles as they celebrated their achievements on the field back in January.





Trump heaped praise on the NCAA champions and accepted team jerseys for himself and his youngest son Barron.

Houston picked up the two sought-after players during the 2017 Draft, making a trade with the Cleveland Browns to secure Watson as their new quarterback.

Watson earned his spot on the Texans after an impeccable season with Clemson. A Heisman Trophy finalist, Watson also threw the game winning touchdown to bring home the championship title. Watkins secured his spot in Houston after leading Clemson in sacks and receiving the honor of being selected to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference. The teammates will bring their winning skills to the gridiron for Houston this fall.

While the Texans are gearing up for pre-season football, team owner Bob McNair made sure the champions attended the ceremony to honor their accomplishments.

Watson and Watkins rejoined their new teammates at the Texans 2017 training camp on Tuesday where off-season training continues.

Watson will lead the Texans as their new quarterback when the 2017-2018 season kicks off this fall.