Houston TSA hits record number of screenings in July

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 1.44 million people at Bush Intercontinental Airport and 468,000 at Hobby Airport in July, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Gerry Phelan, TSA’s federal security director at Bush Intercontinental Airport, said in a statement that July was their “highest volume month ever,” and that this summer was “shaping up to be the busiest summer travel season on record.”

The TSA also set two back-to-back records nationally this summer, setting it in June at 69,985,052 screenings and then breaking it the next month with 72,117,046 passengers and crew checked. That breaks down to 2.33 million people per day. Overall, this summer has seen an incredibly high amount of travel across the U.S.





According to airline data, it looks to remain that way for a while longer. Airlines for America predicts 16.1 million people worldwide will take a U.S. airline flight between the end of the month and September 5, a five percent uptick from last year’s Memorial Day travel numbers.

