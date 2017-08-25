Houston went 30 seconds crash-free yesterday, but this spectacular big rig wreck brought everyone to a standstill

A shocking accident involving a big rig was captured on video Thursday afternoon.

Carlos Escobedo was traveling in a vehicle with his father on the northbound East Loop in Houston, when the two noticed a large truck with its bed raised approaching an upcoming road sign stretched above the highway.

The men sped up, trying to warn the driver of the big rig, who appeared to be unaware that his bed was raised.

Video footage captured by the Escobedos shows them attempting to alert the driver, who does not see them.





Suddenly, the truck slams into the highway sign, demolishing the structure and collapsing onto the crushed truck.

The crash occurred at Market Street. Twisted wreckage blocked all lanes of the highway, but the highway reopened late Thursday night.

However, the condition of the big rig driver is unknown.

Escobedo posted his videos to Facebook.

In less than 24 hours, the video was viewed more than 14 million times.