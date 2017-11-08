Houston woman shot in the head after leaving a south side lounge

An area woman sustained injuries overnight after being shot leaving a south-side lounge.

RELATED: A Houston elementary school counselor allegedly used lice checks to commit sex crimes against an 8-year-old

said the woman rode in a vehicle with another occupant near the corner of Rosedale and Emancipation Avenue when gunfire struck her car and head; they believe the incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. in the 2200 block of Rosedale.

Police reportedly spotted the victim walking following the shooting, transporting her to a hospital.

RELATED: The crime task force did their job in Houston, and now Gov. Abbott is bringing the same tactics to Texas





They said the suspect fled before they could arrive.

No arrest is reported at this time.