The old saying is it takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy — but the recent real life situation didn’t stop one unarmed grandma from standing up for justice:





Judy Memmel reportedly stunned a would-be robber on Tuesday morning, fighting off the potential thief as he allegedly tried to follow employees into Houston Jewelry.

During a recent interview, Memmel, a 20 year employee with the store, said she didn’t hesitate to fight off the gunman.

“When he came up to the door, and I looked at him, I said, ‘We’re not open,’” Memmel said to KPRC.

She said, then, the man pulled out his gun and fired three times:

“I shoved him and said, ‘No! You’re not coming in!’”

Surveillance footage showed the attempted robber waited around the corner for employees to arrive that morning, dressed in a coat, tie and sunglasses.

Houston Jewelry attempted robbery surveillance video https://t.co/QrXDCZxJBx — Harold B (@h_brown22) December 20, 2017

As the three employees entered the store, the man could be seen attempting to follow them by pushing his way inside.

Unwilling to become a victim, Memmel said she pushed back, even as the man fired off shot, and the grandmother of five successfully fought off the intruder:

“Some women panic, scream, yell, I don’t do that… I get mad,” Memmel said further to KHOU.

Shots from the man’s gun reportedly grazed a jewelry case and penetrated the ceiling, but, luckily, the three employees remained uninjured.

Witnesses said the suspect fled the scene without stealing any merchandise; however, surveillance footage did capture him getting into a getaway car, an older model Chevy Impala with paper plates, driven by a second man.

Memmel said she finished her shift for the day as if nothing happened, going on to describe her experience as a lesson for other women to be on the look out and protect themselves.

Police are reportedly still investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, authorities say they are reportedly confident surveillance footage from the 80 security cameras surrounding the jewelry store may provide leads.

If you would like to report information on this incident or the suspect, who remains at large, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.