Rare Houston

Houston won’t be left out of the nation’s latest craze thanks to the cutest, tallest newborn you’ve ever seen

Article will continue after advertisement

Baby giraffes are taking the nation by storm.

RELATED: Check out this viral video of an expecting “giraffe”

We’ve all followed and anxiously awaited the birth of April’s baby in upstate New York:

While her calf is taking its sweet time to make its entrance into the world, Bogey was born in Memphis:

Photo via memphiszoo.org
Photo via memphiszoo.org

And a surprise calf was born in Denver at the beginning of March:

But Clutch City won’t ever be outdone, and following about 15 months of giraffe pregnancy, mom Tyra gave birth to a Masai calf at the Houston Zoo this week!

As the largest subspecies of the nine known types of giraffes, Masai babies can weigh up to 150 pounds at birth and are usually born around six feet tall.  Due to the effects of poaching, conservationists estimate less than 80,000 are left in the wild.

Photo via houstonzoo.org

The 6’3”, 139-pound calf, who has yet to be named, is the sixth Masai at the Houston Zoo, and while she’s not quite ready for her public debut, a portion of zoo ticket proceeds go to protecting giraffes in the wild, so be sure to plan your next trip today!

Photo via houstonzoo.org

RELATED: Giraffe’s surprise birth leads to blood transfusion for calf

We love you, baby Masai!

Module Voice Image
Chana Elgin, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement