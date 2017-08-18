Houston could host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026

Houston is one of 44 North American cities under consideration as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Houston would be included in the potential host cities assembled under a combined bid from the soccer federations of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The United Bid Committee sent Requests for Information (RFIs) to 44 cities across the three countries.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement regarding the city’s potential participation in a World Cup tournament.

“Houston is ready for the World Cup, just like we were ready last year to host what turned out to be the best Super Bowl ever, on the field and throughout the host city. We’re an international soccer city because we are a city where one of every four residents is foreign born, almost all of them from countries that revere soccer and breed the most excited soccer fans on earth as well as some of the best players.”





Janis Burke, CEO of the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, also spoke on how Houston would be an ideal candidate to host a World Cup match.

“Houston is the nation’s most diverse city and is known for its hospitality,” Burke said. “If selected, we would be honored to host the countries of the world for this international event.”

The bid committee will review the RFIs from potential host cities. The committee is expected to announce a shortlist of host cities by the end of September. The committee will then send each city’s representatives more detailed information about the requirements for bidding as a host city. The due date for the bids will be early this coming January.



If the unified bid goes through and Houston is selected, matches would take place at NRG Stadium, which holds 71,500 spectators for soccer. Other Texas venues included in the list are the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and the Alamodome in San Antonio.