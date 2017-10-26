Houston Wrestling fans could relive their childhoods with new leadership of the National Wrestling Alliance

If you thought you’d never get to gawk at the glory of beloved wrestling icons like Ric Flair again, the winds of wrestling may be changing.

A Houston-based attorney sold the rights to the once-popular professional wrestling promotion, the National Wrestling Alliance, to Smashing Pumpkins frontman and former TNA Wrestling President Billy Corgan. The package includes the rights to the video libraries of several regional promotions that were members of the Alliance, including the Houston Wrestling video library.

From the 1960s to the 1980s, Houston Wrestling was one of the most popular programs on local television. Running on Saturday mornings on channel 39, the programs featured promoter Paul Boesch, who brought in some of the biggest names in pro wrestling throughout the country, including eventual World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famers Dusty Rhodes, Andre the Giant, Sting and, of course, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.





Houston attorney R. Bruce Tharpe had purchased the rights to the NWA name, branding and iconic championship belt in 2012. Instead of bringing in independent promotions under the NWA name, he licensed the name to the smaller promotions in an effort to build their visibility. The licenses expired Oct. 1, and now Corgan has complete control over the brand.

While the Houston Wrestling video library was included in the purchase, the library itself still belongs to the estate of Paul Boesch. Meanwhile, Corgan has been seeking ownership of part of a wrestling promotion for over a decade.

Can Corgan resurrect the NWA brand which has been laying dormant for over two decades?

Will he start his own streaming video on-demand service, giving Houston Wrestling fans a chance to relive the excitement of seeing their childhood heroes? Or will he sell the whole package to Vince McMahon and WWE?

Tune in next week, wrestling fans.