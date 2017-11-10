Houston favorite Zoo Lights is reopening on November 18 for holiday family fun

The Houston Zoo is kicking off the 2017 Holiday Season with the return of Zoo Lights.

TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights officially opens on Saturday, November 18 and will run through January 14, 2018.

This is the sixth year of the popular attraction, which brings people from all over the region to the Bayou City to share in the light displays, holiday tunes, and heaps of cheer.

This year zoo lights features several unique displays, such as a Texas area presented by TransCanada, a 1958 Cadiallac called “Holly Berry,” a Holiday Train Village presented by Macy’s, the Enchanted Forest, and an interactive, talking Zebra named Candy, which is presented by HEB.

Zoo Lights allows patrons to experience a different side to the zoo. Since it takes place at night, many of the animals are at rest.

Much of the focus is on the lights themselves, but some of the animals join in the celebration as well.

You may get the treat of seeing how some critters behave in the dark.

Members can buy tickets to preview nights on November 15 and 16 for just $6.95. Once the season starts, member tickets will cost $16.95 on prime nights and $11.95 on value nights.

General admission for non-members on prime nights is $19.95, while admission on value nights is $16.95. Children 1 and under enter free.

You can buy tickets or find more info at https://zoolights.houstonzoo.org/.