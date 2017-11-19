Activists, politicians, sports fans and rappers are all reportedly expected to come together today at the “City Wide Rally for Justice” being held this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at Houston’s NRG Stadium.





TODAY!!! We stand for @Kaepernick7 as he stood for us. Meet us at NRG Stadium (@HoustonTexans home game)Kirby and Murworth – 1:30pm. pic.twitter.com/AuTZMRnHU8 — Deric Muhammad (@DericMuhammad) November 19, 2017

Organizers said the gathering is being held in support of the NFL player protests who kneel or raise their fists in protest of racism and police brutality they believe exists during the playing of the national anthem.

Specifically, the Houston protest is meant to send a message to Bob McNair, owner of the Houston Texans, according to the Houston Chronicle and a statement by community organizer Deric Muhammad.

You may remember McNair’s comments in October comparing the player’s protests to the “inmates taking over the prison,” an adage he misquoted, which refers to the NFL as an aslyum.

McNair since apologized for the remark, but he still seems to be paying for it.

An excerpt from Muhammed’s statement reads as follows:

“WE STAND in solidarity with embattled humanitarian Colin Kaepernick who has been ‘banned’ from the National Football League for taking a stand against injustice and oppression in America. WE STAND in support of NFL players’ freedom to exercise their constitutional right to peacefully protest without being censured or ‘Kaepernicked!'”

He said rally is set to take place at 1:30p.m., during the halftime of the Texans game at NRG, when will gather at Kirby and Murworth to board charter buses to take people from 2404 Caroline over to the stadium at noon.

Texas State Rep. Ron Reynolds, the ACLU and rappers Z-Ro and K-Rino are all expected to be in attendance, according to the press release.

Kaepernick is not officially banned from the NFL, but he remains an unsigned free agent quarterback while Houston returns to the already once-failed T.J. Yates.