Some area roads may be impassable by this afternoon as an Arctic front pushes through the Houston area. TxDOT is standing by, however, should area highways prove tough-going.





“The morning hours of Tuesday will be okay, but then getting home tomorrow afternoon is where we could see some ice build up,” said Harris County meteorologist Jeff Lindner.

Freezing rain and sleet could give way to ice, and authorities are particularly concerned about black ice.

During a Monday press briefing, officials gave tips for how best to navigate the terrifying, impossible-to-see road hazard.

Among the advice:

Slow down

Maintain three times a normal following distance

Use caution on bridges, overpasses and ramps

If you get in trouble, turn into the direction of the slide

When skidding, go easy on the brakes.

TxDOT also cautions drivers to look for ice on any roads near water.

