Police say a Houston ISD bus caused a major accident, which closed multiple lanes of inbound Highway 288 traffic, this morning.
The wreck reportedly happened before 6:00 a.m., and, although the school district said there are no injuries to report nor children on board at the time of the impact, several lanes near MacGregor became blocked for approximately one hour.
Traffic stood bumper-to-bumper beyond Beltway 8 for some time. Police say weather could be an additional factor to the slowdown, given the slicker roadways.
This is a developing story.