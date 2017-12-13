Menu
sexo Read this Next

Texas prisoner confesses to 2016 killing of Rosenberg woman in news exclusive
Advertisement

Police say a Houston ISD bus caused a major accident, which closed multiple lanes of inbound Highway 288 traffic, this morning.

RELATED: Country group nearly derailed due to freak bus accident


The wreck reportedly happened before 6:00 a.m., and, although the school district said there are no injuries to report nor children on board at the time of the impact, several lanes near MacGregor became blocked for approximately one hour.

Traffic stood bumper-to-bumper beyond Beltway 8 for some time. Police say weather could be an additional factor to the slowdown, given the slicker roadways.

RELATED: Columbus Police plea with parents to lock up their guns after an 8 year-old is accidentally shot

This is a developing story.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This magic milk experiment delighted kid genius Anson Wong and he wants you to try it too

This magic milk experiment delighted kid genius Anson Wong and he wants you to try it too

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

Here’s how Mario Batali’s “The Chew” co-stars handled the allegations against him

Here’s how Mario Batali’s “The Chew” co-stars handled the allegations against him

Roy Moore’s loss is a win for conservatives

Roy Moore’s loss is a win for conservatives

Some parents take the Elf on the Shelf way too far

Some parents take the Elf on the Shelf way too far

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting
Rare Houston

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

,
Texas prisoner confesses to 2016 killing of Rosenberg woman in news exclusive
Rare Houston

Texas prisoner confesses to 2016 killing of Rosenberg woman in news exclusive

,
Watch this entertaining video on why Texas’ bold attempt to secede failed
Rare Houston

Watch this entertaining video on why Texas’ bold attempt to secede failed

,
An accidental shooting at a Houston gun range took a life in the parking lot
Rare Houston

An accidental shooting at a Houston gun range took a life in the parking lot

,
Advertisement