Menu
Delta Flights Grounded Read this Next

Here are the best and worst times for Houstonians to travel for Thanksgiving
Advertisement

Transporting guests back to medieval times, a power outage reportedly forced organizers of the Texas Renaissance Festival to close the grounds of the area’s annual event early this weekend.


A power transformer in western Montgomery County reportedly overloaded and blew out at around 2:00 p.m. Saturday, causing widespread power outages throughout the area.

Officials said the park location for the festival did contain backup generators, but, due to safety concerns, ultimately decided to close early.

“To ensure the safety of our patrons and employees, we made the decision to close the park early on Saturday,” Terre Albert, general manager of the Texas Renaissance Festival, said in an interview with a Houston newspaper. “Our crews worked quickly to provide power solutions after the outage, and we were able to operate near capacity during the day.”

RELATED: TX Renaissance Festival To Donate Ticket Proceeds to Harvey Charities

Sales show the festival operated at nearly its full capacity the day of the overload, with around 40,000 visitors roaming through the park on the penultimate weekend of festivities.

The early closure reportedly forced a massive traffic jam on the highways near Plantersville, as thousands of visitors attempted to leave at the same time, with one patron describing the scene as “pandamonium.”

Organizers Tweeted the following:

Attention TRF Patrons. We are aware of heavy traffic as our festival closed at 6:00 pm & all 40,000 guests are now trying to get out at the same time, as well as a traffic accident on 1774. We appreciate your patience as our traffic control gets everyone out ASAP.

RELATED: Six Houston chefs to compete at Texas RenFest Royal Chef Showdown

Workers reportedly restored power around 6:30 p.m. after the outage, which allowed the TRF After Dark entertainment program to go on as scheduled.

But not everyone was amused:

But the show goes on – for one more weekend:

Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Big Mama blesses us with one more recipe — and it’s the best Thanksgiving dessert we’ve ever tasted

Big Mama blesses us with one more recipe — and it’s the best Thanksgiving dessert we’ve ever tasted

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

Stories You Might Like

A Depression-era idea created Shipley Do-Nuts 81 years ago in Houston, and it’s got a lot to celebrate
Rare Houston

A Depression-era idea created Shipley Do-Nuts 81 years ago in Houston, and it’s got a lot to celebrate

,
Here are the best and worst times for Houstonians to travel for Thanksgiving
Rare Houston

Here are the best and worst times for Houstonians to travel for Thanksgiving

,
Altuve brought the crowd, with hundreds camping out just to catch a glimpse of the MVP
Rare Houston

Altuve brought the crowd, with hundreds camping out just to catch a glimpse of the MVP

,
A year later, authorities arrested 3 area Texans for the death of a special needs child
Rare Houston

A year later, authorities arrested 3 area Texans for the death of a special needs child

,
Advertisement