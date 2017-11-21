Transporting guests back to medieval times, a power outage reportedly forced organizers of the Texas Renaissance Festival to close the grounds of the area’s annual event early this weekend.





A power transformer in western Montgomery County reportedly overloaded and blew out at around 2:00 p.m. Saturday, causing widespread power outages throughout the area.

Officials said the park location for the festival did contain backup generators, but, due to safety concerns, ultimately decided to close early.

“To ensure the safety of our patrons and employees, we made the decision to close the park early on Saturday,” Terre Albert, general manager of the Texas Renaissance Festival, said in an interview with a Houston newspaper. “Our crews worked quickly to provide power solutions after the outage, and we were able to operate near capacity during the day.”

Sales show the festival operated at nearly its full capacity the day of the overload, with around 40,000 visitors roaming through the park on the penultimate weekend of festivities.

The early closure reportedly forced a massive traffic jam on the highways near Plantersville, as thousands of visitors attempted to leave at the same time, with one patron describing the scene as “pandamonium.”

Attention TRF Patrons. We are aware of heavy traffic as our festival closed at 6:00 pm & all 40,000 guests are now trying to get out at the same time, as well as a traffic accident on 1774. We appreciate your patience as our traffic control gets everyone out ASAP.

Workers reportedly restored power around 6:30 p.m. after the outage, which allowed the TRF After Dark entertainment program to go on as scheduled.

We apologize for yesterday's outage. We can assure you that all of our back up plans ensured that our food service was in complaince with health department codes. For further information, please email social@texrenfest.com. — TEX RENAISSANCE FEST (@texrenfest) November 19, 2017

