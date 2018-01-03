Maybe not the best day to get a car wash, Central Texans.
If you were wondering just how cold it is in and around Austin, a picture taken Tuesday morning at a Pflugerville car wash might serve as an answer:
Noelle Newton of Houston’s Fox 7 tweeted out a picture Tuesday morning showing a car wash at an HEB in Pflugerville that had completely frozen over.
According to the Weather Channel, it is currently 30 degrees in Pflugerville. Austin is clocking in at 31 degrees with a hard freeze warning in effect till noon Wednesday.
Keep up-to-date with your local weather here, and maybe hold off on the car wash, y’all.
