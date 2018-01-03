Menu
Authorities share updates on the 4yo Houstonian found living with meth exposure in a closet
BY Amanda O’Donnell

Maybe not the best day to get a car wash, Central Texans.


If you were wondering just how cold it is in and around Austin, a picture taken Tuesday morning at a Pflugerville car wash might serve as an answer:

Noelle Newton of Houston’s Fox 7 tweeted out a picture Tuesday morning showing a car wash at an HEB in Pflugerville that had completely frozen over.

According to the Weather Channel, it is currently 30 degrees in Pflugerville. Austin is clocking in at 31 degrees with a hard freeze warning in effect till noon Wednesday.

Keep up-to-date with your local weather here, and maybe hold off on the car wash, y’all.

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

