Houstonians packed Citycentre Mall for Lamborghini Fest 2017

A supercar swarm descended on Houston for the weekend of October 13 for the sixth annual Lamborghini Festival.

For three days, Lamborghini owners and enthusiasts gathered to watch the cars take laps around the track, mingle and talk shop.

The festival began with a private ‘kickoff’ party last Friday night, then continued with a track day on Saturday. Events wrapped up with the main event on Sunday, October 15.

Everyday, there were events for people with cars registered at the show, but track day at MSR Houston and the festival on Sunday were free and open to the public.





Multiple eras of the supercar manufacturer were out for the event, ultimately closing down several streets at Houston’s upscale Citycentre shopping mall.

Littered with black, yellow and bright red, a better candy store for car enthusiast does not exist.

A few of the owners hung out next to their cars, talking with any curious festival-goers about the specs and details of driving one.

Spectators especially flocked to a matte black Aventador emblazoned with Batgirl logos and comic book art – its license plate reading ‘Batventador.’

You learn things walking the cars and talking to their owners, like anyone who owned a BMW or Mercedes Benz probably bemoaned the cost of maintenance or replacement parts at least once during their drivership, but they pale in comparison next to what it takes to keep a supercar a well-oiled machine.

The price tag for an oil change on a Lamborghini? Around $1,500, and a set of tires will dock you nearly the same price.

Another Aventador parked off the main drag attracted interested Houstonians for a different reason: it was one of the only red Lams at the event.

Its owner James Hillin said this is due to competition between Lamborghini and Ferrari, famous for its own red supercars you might remember from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Hillin, who owns Full Armor Firearms in Katy, Texas, said a 2003 racing accident, where he broke three vertebrae and severed his spinal cord, left him confined to a wheelchair and partially paralyzed.

But, despite his injuries, he still drives a collection of cars worth over $2 million.

When he opened the suicide doors of his red Aventador, passerby could see the two canes affixed to the 2013 Lambo’s gas and break pedals Hillin uses to pilot the vehicle.

He said the other high end cars he owns are also outfitted with hand-operated controls built into the car.

While firearms are primarily Hillin’s business, cars are clearly his passion.

“I don’t know if I can say it’s my passion. Can I say it’s my passion?” he asked his wife, who responded with an emphatic ‘yes.’

“Okay,” he conceded, “It’s my passion.”

As a business owner, Hillin laughed off the notion of all Lamborghini owners being ridiculously wealthy.

“We’ve got a small house and big garage,” he said at the festival on Sunday, adding he didn’t buy a Lamborghini right out of the gate – instead working his way up through other cars and trading up when he could come up with the cash.

Now in its sixth year, the event continued its partnership with nonprofit organization Bennett’s Bears, which provides Build-a-Bear stuffed animals to young cancer patients who can’t make it home from the hospital for the holidays.

Former Lamborghini Chief Test Driver Valentino Balboni, known for four decades of driving for the supercar manufacturer, as well as the special edition Gallardo named in his honor, also made an appearance at the event.

Families, photographers, videographers and car enthusiasts lined the aisles and posed with the cars, while a band played live music and various vendors sold merchandise, including t shirts and Lamborghini phone cases for around $70.

“Car shows bring a lot of people out,” Daisy, who works in the marketing department of the event’s main sponsor Lamborghini Houston, said. “People love it.”

See y’all next year!