Menu
dolphins Read this Next

Scientists say Galveston Bay's dolphins are suffering from the damage done by Harvey
Advertisement

Loved ones and colleagues say Devon Wade defied the odds.

RELATED: A man found shot dead in the head in Atascocita


Despite both parents in jail during his time as a high school student, according to reports, the young man graduated from M.B. Smiley High School in northeast Houston, going on to graduate with honors from Louisiana State University.

While he studied for his PhD in sociology at Columbia University, he came home for work on his dissertation.

Prosecutors say this is when his boyfriend shot him Sunday night in Atascocita.

According to court records from a probable cause hearing following the shooting, an altercation occurred between Mario Jerrell Williams, 29, and Wade at Wade’s home in the 17000 block of Crestline Road Monday night.

Williams reportedly admitted to authorities he went to the home to gather some personal belongings, but Wade would not let him leave, then lunging at him and allegedly giving him no choice but to fire at the 28-year-old.

Wade’s twin brother, Stephen, said he found him shortly after the shooting.

Stephen said he looked on the home’s security camera, which showed a man matching Williams’ profile fleeing the scene.

RELATED: A Houston suburb is named a top American city for reasons that have nothing to do with Houston

Williams is currently being held in Harris County jail on $100,000 bond, according to booking records.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A man shot a burglar in the middle of a crime and now he’s the one facing the law

A man shot a burglar in the middle of a crime and now he’s the one facing the law

A Foot Locker brawl pitted drunken customers against store employees

A Foot Locker brawl pitted drunken customers against store employees

A Woodlands gym remembers a well-loved coach who died over the weekend

A Woodlands gym remembers a well-loved coach who died over the weekend

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were adorably goofy and so in love behind the scenes of their big interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were adorably goofy and so in love behind the scenes of their big interview

African slaves are being sold openly in Libya right now, and Hillary Clinton is partly to blame

African slaves are being sold openly in Libya right now, and Hillary Clinton is partly to blame

Stories You Might Like

A Woodlands gym remembers a well-loved coach who died over the weekend
Rare Houston

A Woodlands gym remembers a well-loved coach who died over the weekend

,
Scientists say Galveston Bay’s dolphins are suffering from the damage done by Harvey
Rare Houston

Scientists say Galveston Bay’s dolphins are suffering from the damage done by Harvey

,
Take a magical history tour on Houston’s very own tricked out ‘History Bus’
Rare Houston

Take a magical history tour on Houston’s very own tricked out ‘History Bus’

,
Thousands of Houston students remain homeless three months after Harvey
Rare Houston

Thousands of Houston students remain homeless three months after Harvey

,
Advertisement