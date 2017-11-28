Loved ones and colleagues say Devon Wade defied the odds.

Despite both parents in jail during his time as a high school student, according to reports, the young man graduated from M.B. Smiley High School in northeast Houston, going on to graduate with honors from Louisiana State University.

While he studied for his PhD in sociology at Columbia University, he came home for work on his dissertation.

Prosecutors say this is when his boyfriend shot him Sunday night in Atascocita.

Rest in Power Devon Wade. We just presented together in Montreal in August. Your activism, spirit, and intellectualism will truly be missed. ✊🏾

According to court records from a probable cause hearing following the shooting, an altercation occurred between Mario Jerrell Williams, 29, and Wade at Wade’s home in the 17000 block of Crestline Road Monday night.

Williams reportedly admitted to authorities he went to the home to gather some personal belongings, but Wade would not let him leave, then lunging at him and allegedly giving him no choice but to fire at the 28-year-old.

Wade’s twin brother, Stephen, said he found him shortly after the shooting.

Stephen said he looked on the home’s security camera, which showed a man matching Williams’ profile fleeing the scene.

Williams is currently being held in Harris County jail on $100,000 bond, according to booking records.