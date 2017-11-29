Menu
Rep. Al Green Read this Next

Texas Rep. Al Green issues unprompted statement on past sexual harassment charges
Advertisement

Where were you when the Astros won the World Series?

For many Houstonians, they may never forget when the ‘Stros earned history, and the moment of the big win –  something the camera could help them relive for years to come.


RELATED: MLB makes montage of Astros World Series drama in less than 15 mins

If you attended one of the watch parties around Downtown Houston, then you may be able to pick yourself out in a recently released video montage called Astros Win Reactions.

As featured below, the montage includes reactions from Minute Maid Park, watch parties around Downtown Houston and outside Academy stores, where fans waited to be the first to buy Astros World Series gear.

As people shout, hug, release confetti and spray beer, many said they couldn’t help but feel emotional.

One fan who watched Game 7 at Minute Maid Park summed up what the championship meant for Houston:

“Everybody that lives in Houston knows how important this win was for us,” Ryan Wong shared in regard to the championship title. “We got devastated by a hurricane a few weeks ago, and everyone was down on their luck. But the Astros picked us up, they gave us some hope, they gave us something to cheer for and, now, we’re champions of the world!”

RELATED: Toast victory with official Houston bubbly and red wine

The next time you’re feeling down, just remember how you felt after that Game 7 win.

If you need some help remembering, check out this video below! #HoustonStrong!

Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Hollywood icon made an unpopular comment about sexual harassment, and the Internet went after her

A Hollywood icon made an unpopular comment about sexual harassment, and the Internet went after her

Video: Northwest Indiana teacher charged with felony after allegedly snorting cocaine in classroom

Video: Northwest Indiana teacher charged with felony after allegedly snorting cocaine in classroom

The identity of Vladimir Putin’s daughter has finally been confirmed, and we have a photo to prove it

The identity of Vladimir Putin’s daughter has finally been confirmed, and we have a photo to prove it

A relative of the world’s most beloved royal has been fined for acting “like a nasty drunk”

A relative of the world’s most beloved royal has been fined for acting “like a nasty drunk”

Fan favorite sings “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” on “The Voice” and absolutely slays it

Fan favorite sings “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” on “The Voice” and absolutely slays it

Texas Rep. Al Green issues unprompted statement on past sexual harassment charges
Rare Houston

Texas Rep. Al Green issues unprompted statement on past sexual harassment charges

,
Anderson Cooper: Houston friendlier, more “appealing” than Dallas
Rare Houston

Anderson Cooper: Houston friendlier, more “appealing” than Dallas

,
A new study claims Texas’ ‘dead’ fault lines are getting fracked back to life, but others argue it’s just the Earth
Rare Houston

A new study claims Texas’ ‘dead’ fault lines are getting fracked back to life, but others argue it’s just the Earth

,
Baylor University study reveals statistical insights into gun owners emotional attachments
Rare Houston

Baylor University study reveals statistical insights into gun owners emotional attachments

,
Advertisement