Houstonians’ say their allergies are horrible, but doctors think they know what’s to blame

Experts agree the data shows Houston isn’t a great place for people with allergies.

According to a doctor at the Baylor College of Medicine, Hurricane Harvey’s remnants may not only be exacerbating conditions in the short run, but they could cause allergy patients misery for years, or even decades, to come.

Dr. Sana Hasan, the immunology and allergy clinical director at Baylor College of Medicine, told a local TV station the factors triggering allergies can be caused by both natural and man-made causes:

“It affects not only the allergy season but all those homes that are affected by mold,” Dr. Hasan said in an interview. “It takes a long time to remediate those, so those effects will last long-term, even years to decades.”





While plant pollen is plentiful in Houston’s humid climate, scientists believe the flood waters from the storm are causing the area’s plant life to run out of control; coupled with the thousands of tons of debris, much of it containing dust, mold, fungus and other allergens, doctors say the number of allergy patients in their clinics is skyrocketing.

According reports based on data from 20 area Kelsey Seybold clinics, patients seeking allergy relief increased 23 percent from August to September of this year. This is compared to a 12 percent increase over the same time span last year.

During an interview with a local newspaper, Dr. Zeenat Safdar, a pulmonologist at Houston Methodist Hospital, explained how Harvey’s aftermath is one of the increasing factors:

“These cases are more than routine seasonal allergies,” Dr. Safdar said. “Most people know their seasonal allergies. These cases are more severe, more prolonged. People are being exposed to too many impurities and particles.”

