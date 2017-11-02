Houstonians should prepare for major traffic this weekend along 290 in Jersey Village

Construction along U.S. Highway 290 is getting to be par for the driving course.

But this weekend, expect major headaches if you’re driving along the northwest corridor.

That’s because all westbound lanes between West Road and Eldridge Parkway will be closed from 7:00 p.m. Saturday until 5:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, according to a report from the Texas Department of Transportation.

It gets worse. Main lanes will again be closed for two more weekends: Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. All lanes will be diverted to the frontage road.





Other areas of Houston are under similar construction. The eastbound direct connector from U.S. 290 to Interstate 610 East will close for a week starting next Wednesday, Nov. 8 and will reopen Thursday, Nov. 16, at 5:00 a.m.

Three other ramps in the area will close at 9:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 and reopen at 5:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6: the eastbound exit ramp to Fairbanks North Houston Road; the eastbound entrance ramp from Gessner Road; and the eastbound exit ramp to W. Little York and Gessner.