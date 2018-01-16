As a rare winter storm made its way over the city this morning, people all over Houston tuned into their local weather broadcasts for updates.





Soon, however, viewers noticed another developing story so hot it melted concern of the icy conditions shutting down the Bayou City:

Meteorologist Chita Craft of KHOU and news anchor Jennifer Reyna of KPRC both stepped in front of the screen to provide storm updates, but both wore the same bodycon black dress with cutout detailing over the forearm.

Viewers caught the twinning, taking to social media to share screenshots of the beautiful ladies:

“When you’re wearing the same outfit as someone else at an icy weather party,” tweeted jaybee.

Both ladies posted photos of themselves rocking the famous frock on their Instagram accounts, making it easier for viewers to rate their looks.

By mid-morning, the accidental twinning incident became a Houston version of “Who wore it better?” with homebound locals weighing in on social media:

KHOU’s Chita Craft even weighed in on the issue, casting a vote via Twitter for her competition.

I agree! With both accounts haha! Great taste hahahaaa https://t.co/aq7ynieQcN — Chita Craft (@chitakhou) January 16, 2018

One thing everyone agreed on in the cold weather? The dress is hot.

