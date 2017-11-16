Menu
hallmark drinking game sized Read this Next

Texas woman saves Christmas with hilarious Hallmark movie drinking game
Advertisement

When the 68th Annual HEB Thanksgiving Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on November 23, a familiar face will be at the helm.


Actress Chandra Wilson — best known for her role as Dr. Miranda Bailey on long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy — is this year’s Grand Marshal.

RELATED: Dancer Lauren Anderson lifting Misty Copeland re-inspires fans

A Houston native and graduate of the city’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Wilson spent a decade with Theater Under the Stars. She also acted with Houston’s Ensemble Theater.

Wilson is still in touch with her Houston roots, which she showed off alongside fellow actress Debbie Allen when they posted a video of themselves celebrating the Astros’ World Series win.

Deborah Duncan from Great Day Houston will act as the emcee.

The parade will loop through Downtown, beginning at the corner of Lamar and Smith streets.

This year, the parade’s themes are “Houston is Thankful; Houston is Strong; Houston is Family; and Houston is Tradition.” Participants will reflect the themes in their float design.

The community can expect the traditional parade participants, including floats, marching bands, mascots, and dance troupes.

RELATED: Astros collect on free Grillz offer from rapper Paul Wall

As part of the festivities, the city is assembling a performance lineup for a Downtown stage. They’ve already announced that “The Voice” alumna and Houston native RaeLynn will sing.

If you can’t make it to the parade, it will be broadcast live on local channels.

Houston’s 68th annual HEB Thanksgiving Parade is bringing a famous face back to the Bayou City Via @HoustonDowntown on Twitter
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Sylvester Stallone accused of shockingly graphic acts against a 16-year-old in newly uncovered police reports

Sylvester Stallone accused of shockingly graphic acts against a 16-year-old in newly uncovered police reports

5-year-old genius Anson Wong shows you how to inflate a balloon with baking soda and vinegar

5-year-old genius Anson Wong shows you how to inflate a balloon with baking soda and vinegar

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she’s determined to get back to work soon

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she’s determined to get back to work soon

Stories You Might Like

A 4-vehicle crash led to a commuters’ nightmare Thursday morning
Rare Houston

A 4-vehicle crash led to a commuters’ nightmare Thursday morning

,
Texas woman saves Christmas with hilarious Hallmark movie drinking game
Rare Houston

Texas woman saves Christmas with hilarious Hallmark movie drinking game

,
Houston pitmaster makes Forbes “30 Under 30” list after becoming overnight success
Rare Houston

Houston pitmaster makes Forbes “30 Under 30” list after becoming overnight success

,
The owners of “F**K Trump” truck have been identified, and here’s what they had to say for themselves
Rare Houston

The owners of “F**K Trump” truck have been identified, and here’s what they had to say for themselves

,
Advertisement