Houston’s 93Q Morning Zoo spends the night in a haunted hotel, and lives to host their Halloween show from it

Two weeks ago, 93Q’s Morning Zoo radio hosts opened the phone lines, asking for a very special recommendation.

Each year, the trio broadcasts their Halloween show from a haunted locale — and this year the public would help choose it.

“We like to go to authentic haunted places,” host Kevin Kline explained.

Morning Zoo features Kline, Tim Tuttle and Erica Rico.

On the night before Halloween, the crew sleeps in the haunted site, soaking up the ghostly vibes before hitting the airwaves early the next morning.





This year, they visited the Historic Ott Hotel located in Liberty, Texas, which was recommended by two different callers.

When they checked it out, they knew it was the perfect place to spend Halloween.

The hotel is said to holdout least 26 spirits, and owner Susan McCain gives tours of the property that once served as a burial ground, civil war hospital and a site for Native American rituals.

I joined the trio the night before the broadcast for a tour and a bit of history about the property. Before the tour, I got to chat with Kline.

While Kline describes himself as a bit of a skeptic, he says Tuttle is a true believer. And Rico?

“Erica is so afraid,” he laughed. “She’s positive she’ll leave with a spirit attached to her.”

Kline said his biggest fear would have to be getting scratched.

“I’d love to catch them on tape, though,” he said. “That would be awesome.”

In the past, the trio has broadcast from Spaghetti Warehouse, which recently closed down in Houston. They spent several Halloweens at the Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama.

At both locations they’ve had minor encounters with the paranormal, such as cold spots, but Kline was reluctant to call them ghosts.

“I just can’t say,” he explained.

With so many ghosts wandering down the old hallways, one of the three is bound to report bumping into a few during their overnight stay.