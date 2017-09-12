Houston’s airports just got a massive investment from the FAA

George Bush Intercontinental Airport is about to get even bigger.

That’s because the airport will be on the receiving end of more than $21 million, in a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport will use the money to repair and expand one of its major taxiways so that it can handle larger aircraft.

In addition, Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport will get $5 million to extend its taxiway. The "non-primary" airport is getting the money from the state, as part of its State Block Grant Program.





The combined $26 million is part of $318.1 million in grants the federal agency is giving to 78 airports.

“The Airport Improvement Program helps to maintain our aviation infrastructure and supports safety, capacity, security and environmental improvements,” U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a news release. “This is an important investment in these airports and the economic vitality of their respective communities.”