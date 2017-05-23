Houston’s best burgers make the ones from Five Guys look lame

The jury is still out regarding last week’s well-circulated Best Burger national poll that ranked Five Guys over In-N-Out, and now the Houston Chronicle has lent more fuel to the fire, offering its list of best Houston burgers.

Among the top picks:

— The Xochi burger from Xochi (in the Marriott Marquis downtown): Beef patty, chorizo Istmeño, chile de agua, avocado, watercress, housemade Oaxacan string cheese, pasilla pepper mayo, served with papas enchiladas.

— The Carpet Bagger burger at B&B Butchers & Restaurant (1814 Washington Ave.): Cajun-fried oysters, thick cut bacon, house-made blue cheese dressing, hot sauce and crumbled blue cheese. The patty is made from a mix of filet and dry-aged sirloin.





— The Bison burger at Kiran’s (2925 Richmond): Lamb bacon, fennel-mint chutney and onion jam on a brioche bun, chaat masala fries and blue cheese dipping sauce.

— The burger at Toulouse Cafe and Bar (4444 Westheimer): Served on a brioche bun with guanciale, gruyère, avocado, gribiche sauce and pommel frites.

