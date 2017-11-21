According to officials, earlier this week, a building on the campus of Houston’s Furr High School caught fire.

A bystander told a local newspaper he saw one wall of the building completely engulfed in flames, but Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department took to control the and extinguished the blaze before it could spread.





No reports are released at this time on the cause of the fire or on the extent of the damage; arson investigators from HFD are reportedly looking into its ignition.

School district officials said the building did not house classes and had a date to be torn down.

Furthermore, the school is currently on its Thanksgiving break, with no students reported present during the incident.

RELATED: Houston HS Principal Denies Threatening Allegations, Remains on Leave

Furr High School made the news earlier this year, when its principal Dr. Bertie Simmons received a suspension, which Houston Independent School District (HISD) leaders said came after Simmons allegedly threatened students with a baseball bat, when several of them showed up to classes without their uniforms.

Reports state the students claimed Harvey destroyed their required attire.

Simmons and her attorney dispute the claims, with her attorney pointing out Simmons stands only five feet tall and is 83 years old.

While the district did not respond to the allegations, they ultimately placed Simmons on leave for an undisclosed “personnel matter.”

RELATED: Sterling High Student Arrested for Loaded Gun on Campus

Furr High School hosts classes for about 1,000 students, with more than 80 percent of them considered “at risk” to not graduate.

Under Simmons, Furr earned national recognition for the improvement of its academic performance.

This is a developing situation.