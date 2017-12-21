Two of Texas’ most legendary bands will contribute their talents to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts on consecutive Friday nights at Houston’s House of Blues.





Houston’s own, The Suffers, will co-present a benefit show with Newport Folk Festival titled “With A Little Help From Our Friends” Friday, Dec. 22. Fort Worth natives, Toadies, will also donate the proceeds from their show Friday, Dec. 29, to hurricane relief efforts.

The pre-Christmas show will feature Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Austin roots rocker Shakey Graves, Delta Spirit lead singer/songwriter Matthew Logan Vasquez and the 60s-influenced stylings of Nicole Atkins.

The event will also feature a silent auction of autographed music memorabilia, with proceeds going to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

“With the news cycle constantly changing, focus on those affected by Hurricane Harvey has mostly been swept under the rug,” Suffers lead singer and native Houstonian Kam Franklin told the Houston Press. “While life for some Houstonians has returned to normal, there are still many still struggling to get by, many who still have no homes to return to, and many parents who won’t be able to deliver the holiday celebrations they wanted to provide to their children because of this storm.”

Tickets for the Dec. 22 benefit event start at $45.

The following Friday will feature long-time Metroplex-area act, Toadies. The band had their big break in 1994 with the album “Rubberneck” and the song “Possum Kingdom,” which became a fixture on radio stations such as Houston’s 94.5 FM KTBZ, “The Buzz”. Toadies lead singer Vaden Todd Lewis has family in the Houston area, so he understands the impact the storm had on so many Houstonians.

“I’ve got family in Houston who, fortunately, were not directly affected by the hurricane, but everybody certainly got scared as hell,” Lewis told the Houston Press. “(Things are) still going on every day (with regard to Harvey relief efforts), but we’re from Texas and we’re gonna stand up for our own. That is our cause for this tour.”

Tickets for the Dec. 29 concert begin at $27.