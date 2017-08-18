Houston’s mayor is hoping to build Israeli “synergies” – with direct flights from IAH

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is pro-Israel.

Meaning, the mayor would love to see direct flights out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Tel Aviv, Israel.

“There are direct flights on the West Coast of the U.S. and on the East Coast, and I know that Israel is resuming a direct flight to Miami,” Turner provided in a news release. “But when you look at the city of Houston and all that the city has to offer and the synergies with Israel, we think there are tremendous opportunities if we can establish a direct flight between the two.”





The Mayor feels so strongly about the connection, he even brought a delegation to the country recently.

Houston Airport System Chief External Affairs Officer Saba Abashawl was among those who joined the mayor on the trip.

