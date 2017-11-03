Houston’s Polka scene is going viral, and they’re taking over the World Series Parade this afternoon

Question: How do a group of guys in orange shirts get two of the biggest hits of the World Series, without ever swinging a bat?

By creating two of the catchiest fan-made songs ever written, of course!

And now they get their reward: a place of honor on a float in the Houston Astros World Series victory parade.

“Polish Pete & The Polka? I Hardly Know Her Band” will be featured on a float during Friday afternoon’s parade through downtown Houston.

According to a post on the band’s Facebook page, during the parade, the band will play their hit songs, “The Altuve Polka” and “I Love Those Houston Astros,” which, based on the responses to the songs, are capturing the imagination of Astros fans across ethnicities, cultures and generations alike.





The “past Astros All Stars” are reportedly to include MLB Hall of Famers Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell, the leaders of the Astros’ “Killer B’s” teams of the late 1990s and early 2000s, which reached the World Series in 2005 – the team’s first appearance in the Fall Classic.

The outcome of said series is not important, especially in the face of this year’s win and our demonstrated resiliency after Harvey.

Band members Pete Gordon (aka “Polish Pete”), Jim Henkel, Tomas Escalante, Allen Hill and John “Goodtime” Smith will be in the parade starting at 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

For those who may encounter an obstructed view of the parade, they should still be able to hear the band belt out their popular polka tunes for blocks, or you can listen right here (also on iTunes).

Go Astros! Houston Forever!

