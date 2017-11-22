Menu
magnolia sized Read this Next

Texas forgets the Alamo, visits Magnolia Market in Waco instead
Advertisement

Beyonce Knowles from Texas is this year’s highest paid female musician, earning a whopping $105 million and toppling Taylor Swift.

Swift took third this year, earning $44 million. Her lower earnings this year placed her behind Adele, who earned $69 million.


RELATED: Justin Verlander appears on The Today Show and The Tonight Show with Kate

Forbes analyzed earnings between June 2016 and June 2017 to determine this year’s list of highest paid female celebrities.

Beyonce earned her millions during a stellar year following the success of her sixth solo studio album Lemonade. The accompanying Formation World Tour grossed a quarter of a billion dollars, adding to her bottom line. Queen Bey proved why she holds her crown by dropping a successful album, jet-setting across the globe, and welcoming twins into the world all in the same year.

She raked in most of her earnings over the first part of the year, before taking time off to give birth to twins Sir and Rumi.

Her first place position should come as no surprise, as Beyonce earned an earlier distinction on Forbes’ celebrities list.

Earlier this year, Beyonce ranked second place on the Forbes “World’s Highest Paid Celebrities List,” falling behind veteran musician and brand ambassador Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In March of 2017, Beyonce’s net worth was estimated at $290 million, a figure that should grow thanks to this year’s earnings.

While Swift may have fallen this year, the release of Reputation and the accompanying tour should boost the pop/country princess’ earnings next year, returning her to number one.

Beyonce has had awards show controversies with both of her fellow top 3 rivals, though Queen Bey has demured away from the “scandals.”

RELATED: Houston dancer Lauren Anderson lifting Misty Copeland re-inspires fans

In 2009, Kanye West famously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for the VMA for Best Female Video to say that Beyonce deserved the award instead. A horrified Beyonce looked on from the audience. When she won Video of the Year, Beyonce called Swift on stage to give her acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, Adele took it upon herself to interrupt her own acceptance speech to honor Beyonce. When the British crooner won the Grammy for Album of the Year in February, she broke it in half so that she could share it with Beyonce, who she said should have won.

Houston’s Queen Bey bumps Taylor Swift from top of Forbes list of highest earning female musicians Photo by Daniela Vesco/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

Swarm of bees makes a hive in flood-damaged Houston home
Rare Houston

Swarm of bees makes a hive in flood-damaged Houston home

,
“F**k Trump” truck owner is milking her 15 minutes of fame for all it’s worth with a new business venture
Rare Houston

“F**k Trump” truck owner is milking her 15 minutes of fame for all it’s worth with a new business venture

,
Someone fired a gun on the streets of the Heights, and police want answers
Rare Houston

Someone fired a gun on the streets of the Heights, and police want answers

,
With increased demand for electric cars, can Houston survive in 2040?
Rare Houston

With increased demand for electric cars, can Houston survive in 2040?

,
In keeping with the holiday spirit, Houston is delaying the 610 West Loop project
Rare Houston

In keeping with the holiday spirit, Houston is delaying the 610 West Loop project

,
Advertisement