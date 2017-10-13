Houston’s road warriors should take serious note of the one-way crashes in these areas

Houston’s streets can be incredibly confusing — and often unlabeled. The result can be a harrowing trip through oncoming traffic.

A lot of Houstonians have been there; you go to turn down a street and see that ‘one way’ sign at the very last second. Or maybe you don’t and only realize you’re going the wrong way when you have a close encounter.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot) keeps a record of wrong-way crashes in order to identify areas with the highest number of incidences. Using TxDot numbers from 2010 to 2017, the Houston Chronicle’s list of the most dangerous roads names interstate highways as the city’s “biggest offender.”





The top spot goes to US 59, with 80 total crashes, four of which were at the intersection with I-10. I-45 is next with 68 crashes, and its most dangerous intersection is West Dallas Street, also with four crashes. I-610, I-10 and North Shepherd Drive round out the top five most accident-prone spots for wrong way crashes.

Some of these roads, especially downtown, aren’t major highways and often don’t have any signs, prompting drivers to frantically try to judge where or if they should turn.

With that in mind, it probably won’t come as a surprise to Houstonians the city ranks number 11 for worst traffic in the nation. Be extra wary out there and double-check for those one-way signs.

