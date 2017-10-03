Houston’s Snapchat shooters made their first appearances in court, and one couldn’t help but smile

The couple who shocked Houston after they posted their shooting exploits on Snapchat are in custody.

JUST IN: Female suspect in west Houston Snapchat shooting videos arrested, male suspect still at large https://t.co/bkil5ynYSg pic.twitter.com/ghgWjqr2iu — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) October 2, 2017

RELATED: Popping off in traffic last week, authorities now know the identities of the west Houston Snapchat shooters

Sierra Tarbutton, 27, was arrested Monday morning and made her first court appearance Monday afternoon; her partner, Michael Anthony Cuellar, 29, appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Tarbutton and Cuellar, a rapper, were charged with felony criminal mischief and deadly conduct.

The duo made headlines last week when a Snapchat video they posted showing them shooting as many as 14 rounds out of a moving vehicle in west Houston in the early-morning hours of Sept. 26 went viral.





Cuellar appeared in court wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt. He was transported to the Harris County Jail from the hearing.

Meanwhile, the duo’s attorneys defended their clients’ actions, saying they are being “villainized:”

“The allegations are that they were shooting at inanimate objects. From what I understand, there wasn’t anyone anywhere near where they were shooting,” Clay Conrad, Tarbutton’s attorney, said in a statement.

This isn’t the first offense on Tarbutton’s record, given her sentence of six years deferred adjudication for harassing a police officer and threatening an officer’s children in 2015.

She was placed on probation in September 2016.

RELATED: Drivers who fired fourteen rounds of gunfire in a west Houston neighborhood put it on Snapchat

“It’s just not nearly as horrifying a story as it looks to be on the surface,” Paul Looney, Cuellar’s attorney said in an address. “This is not somebody the public needs to be afraid of.”

This is a developing story.