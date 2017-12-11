A new Twitter account called Houston Statistics reveals some startling tidbits about the Bayou City in honor of the 84th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition in the United States.





Though Houston’s sports stadiums are making the most on alcohol sales based on revenues, the top 5 strip clubs in the city made more in alcohol sales than NRG Stadium and Minute Maid combined, according their research.

With one of the largest concentrations of strip clubs in America, this comes with little surprise.

Beyond the city’s lucrative entertainment industry, Houston easily tops the list for total alcohol sales because it’s the most populated city in the state. The city boasts 2,296,224 residents, while Dallas claims just 1,300,092 and Austin 931,830; more people translates to more overall booze sales.

According to Houston Statistics, Dallas and Austin residents both spend more money on alcohol per person than Houston. In fact, they found Houstonians reportedly spend $20 less on alcohol per month than the national average.

That might explain why Houston didn’t even crack the top ten list of drunkest Texas cities, while Dallas and Austin did.

Fun fact: Galveston ranked #1.

