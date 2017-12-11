Menu
Travel-Trip-Essentials-Austin Read this Next

Two Texas senators are called to step down by women who 'want to change the face of power'
Advertisement

A new Twitter account called Houston Statistics reveals some startling tidbits about the Bayou City in honor of the 84th anniversary of the repeal of Prohibition in the United States.


Though Houston’s sports stadiums are making the most on alcohol sales based on revenues, the top 5 strip clubs in the city made more in alcohol sales than NRG Stadium and Minute Maid combined, according their research.

Graphic from Houston Statistics.

RELATED: A new H-Town Twitter account took a closer look at Super Bowl history

With one of the largest concentrations of strip clubs in America, this comes with little surprise.

Beyond the city’s lucrative entertainment industry, Houston easily tops the list for total alcohol sales because it’s the most populated city in the state. The city boasts 2,296,224 residents, while Dallas claims just 1,300,092 and Austin 931,830; more people translates to more overall booze sales.

According to Houston Statistics, Dallas and Austin residents both spend more money on alcohol per person than Houston. In fact, they found Houstonians reportedly spend $20 less on alcohol per month than the national average.

That might explain why Houston didn’t even crack the top ten list of drunkest Texas cities, while Dallas and Austin did.

Fun fact: Galveston ranked #1.

RELATED: Houston featured twice on 2017 list of most re-tweets

Houston’s strip clubs outrank its sport stadiums when it comes to chasing this dollar Photo from iStock by Getty Images
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Food Network chef is feeling the heat after new reports of a huge scandal against him

A Food Network chef is feeling the heat after new reports of a huge scandal against him

The 10 best apps of 2017

The 10 best apps of 2017

Watch the incredible moment an Army veteran with 1 leg deadlifted 275 pounds in Texas

Watch the incredible moment an Army veteran with 1 leg deadlifted 275 pounds in Texas

A Chinese daredevil recording his own stunt atop a 62-story skyscraper suddenly lost his grip

A Chinese daredevil recording his own stunt atop a 62-story skyscraper suddenly lost his grip

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were forced to evacuate their home as fires rip through California

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were forced to evacuate their home as fires rip through California

The man who allegedly killed 3 in west Harris County reportedly arrested overnight in Dallas
Rare Houston

The man who allegedly killed 3 in west Harris County reportedly arrested overnight in Dallas

,
Will Texas lawmakers threaten a shutdown to get Harvey aid passed?
Rare Houston

Will Texas lawmakers threaten a shutdown to get Harvey aid passed?

,
Two Texas senators are called to step down by women who ‘want to change the face of power’
Rare Houston

Two Texas senators are called to step down by women who ‘want to change the face of power’

,
Scandal around Rep. Conyers leaves some wondering about a possible double standard
Rare Houston

Scandal around Rep. Conyers leaves some wondering about a possible double standard

,
Advertisement