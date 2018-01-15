The Winter Weather Advisory for the Houston area, beginning 3 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday, may be upgraded to a Winter Storm Watch or even a Winter Storm Warning.





RELATED: The snow may be gone, but police say Saturday ice on Houston roadways left some drivers frozen in their tracks

The Arctic front is continuing its march south, with South Texas in its crosshairs.

“They may have to issue a Wind Chill Advisory late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as chills could fall to 10 to 20 degrees,” says ABC 13 meteorologist Collin Myers. “For us, at this point, it appears unlikely that we’ll be getting significant accumulations, thus just the advisory. But again, that could change.”

The weather is always tough to predict during winter in Texas. Just take last month’s snow. Yes, snow.

It's early-but looks like that four letter word, S**W, could return to the state of Texas next week! Even a chance of some light wintry precip in North Texas tomorrow, after this Cold front.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/ECo1nH74VO — Collin Myers ABC13 (@CollinMyers_) January 10, 2018

Area weather-watchers were on the fence about whether we’d get the white stuff. In the end, it was a perfect storm–of snow.

RELATED: The atmosphere has to be just right, but Houstonians could see snow tomorrow