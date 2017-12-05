While the Houston may feel like a parking lot at any given time, only one stretch of highway can be the worst spot in the city:





Although you may assume it to be be the US 59 exits onto the 610 Loop, which, as many locals know too well, regularly reaches a standstill during rush hour, there’s another stretch of Houston highway experts say is even worse.

And it’s on I-45:

Global transportation analytics company INRIX recently counted 4,417 traffic hotspots in Houston, which may make you ready to hang up your keys.

Studying the 25 most congested cities in the United States, according to the study, INRIX looked at how duration, length and frequency of traffic jams impact a city’s drivers.

Out of the 25 congested cities, Houston ranked 8th in the nation for the greatest traffic impact, placing the Bayou City in the top three overall.

According to the study, the stretch of I-45 S from Exit 46A to Exit 63 is reportedly the worst traffic hotspot in Houston.

Construction on the 610 West Loop slated to begin in February 2018 could throw a traffic curveball that changes the current rankings, but when you’re out on the road, everywhere seems like it’s the worst.

Despite the perpetual congestion, the report further shows stressful Houston traffic it’s not as bad as driving in Dallas:

Based on the data, INRIX ranked the home of the Cowboys as the 5th worst city in the nation for traffic.

Hang in there, Houston! You’re almost home!