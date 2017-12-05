Menu
Screen Shot 2017-12-05 at 10.36.06 AM Read this Next

Even with the lights cut off, Mattress Mack made good on his $10M World Series offer
Advertisement

While the Houston may feel like a parking lot at any given time, only one stretch of highway can be the worst spot in the city:


Although you may assume it to be be the US 59 exits onto the 610 Loop, which, as many locals know too well, regularly reaches a standstill during rush hour, there’s another stretch of Houston highway experts say is even worse.

And it’s on I-45:

RELATED: Houston’s 610 West Loop project to begin after Christmas

Global transportation analytics company INRIX recently counted 4,417 traffic hotspots in Houston, which may make you ready to hang up your keys.

Studying the 25 most congested cities in the United States, according to the study, INRIX looked at how duration, length and frequency of traffic jams impact a city’s drivers.

Out of the 25 congested cities, Houston ranked 8th in the nation for the greatest traffic impact, placing the Bayou City in the top three overall.

RELATED: Truck completely blocks the HOV lane as it struggles to make a 3-point turn

According to the study, the stretch of I-45 S from Exit 46A to Exit 63 is reportedly the worst traffic hotspot in Houston.

Construction on the 610 West Loop slated to begin in February 2018 could throw a traffic curveball that changes the current rankings, but when you’re out on the road, everywhere seems like it’s the worst.

Despite the perpetual congestion, the report further shows stressful Houston traffic it’s not as bad as driving in Dallas:

Based on the data, INRIX ranked the home of the Cowboys as the 5th worst city in the nation for traffic.

Hang in there, Houston! You’re almost home!

Houston’s worst traffic spots identified by a global transportation company may not surprise anyone AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, Smiley N. Pool
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams returns to the tennis court for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Here’s how much Robert Mueller’s probe is costing the American taxpayer

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

Judge Andrew Napolitano breaks from his colleagues when challenged on FBI’s credibility

What a cult leader dad allegedly did to his estranged family gives us the creeps

What a cult leader dad allegedly did to his estranged family gives us the creeps

We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle

We now know who Prince Harry picked to serve as best man in his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle

Houston, we may have a problem with the prospective In-N-Out at Westheimer
Rare Houston

Houston, we may have a problem with the prospective In-N-Out at Westheimer

,
The Astros mascot is released a children’s book just in time for the holidays
Rare Houston

The Astros mascot is released a children’s book just in time for the holidays

,
Creditors say Schlitterbahn could be facing February foreclosure auction
Rare Houston

Creditors say Schlitterbahn could be facing February foreclosure auction

,
Possible measles outbreak in Texas county has school officials on guard
Rare Houston

Possible measles outbreak in Texas county has school officials on guard

,
Thanks to the Baylor University Medical Center, a Texas mother gave birth to history
Rare Houston

Thanks to the Baylor University Medical Center, a Texas mother gave birth to history

,
Advertisement